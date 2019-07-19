Harman Kardon

So you scored a fantastic [EVENT NAME REDACTED BECAUSE I REFUSE TO SPEAK IT AGAIN UNTIL 2020] deal on the Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. Now you need an external speaker to go with it. Because, let's face it, although those little hockey pucks sound decent for their size, they're not living up to their full potential.

Read more: The best Bluetooth speakers for 2019

This, this is how you realize that potential: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $124.99 shipped with promo code CHPSKT5. Harman Kardon proper sells it for $180, and it's currently $136 at Amazon.

Just in case you didn't know, your Dot and Mini -- most smart speakers, in fact -- can connect via Bluetooth to a bigger, better-sounding speaker. That way you still get all the benefits of Alexa or Google Assistant, but with sound that can fill a room. (Also FYI: You can add Alexa to just about any speaker via the Echo Input, a $35 gadget.)

The Onyx Studio 4 improves on the already-great Studio 3 with even better sound and a big boost in battery life: Up to 8 hours, versus 5 previously. It has a built-in noise-canceling microphone in case you want to use it for phone conferencing, and it lets you keep two devices connected -- your smart speaker, for example, but also your phone or tablet, in case you want to play some audio directly.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Onyx Studio 4, but it has a 4.5-star average from nearly 1,200 Amazon buyers and a 4.7-star average from the user reviews collected by Google.

I will say that I've seen this refurbished for a little less, but if you prefer new, this is the best price to date.

Bonus deal: The classic indie-platform-adventure game Limbo is free

Playdead

Limbo is the very definition of "oldie but goodie." The game was released in 2011, but it still looks amazing and still ranks among the all-time great indie puzzlers.

It usually sells for $10, but for a limited time, you can get Limbo free from Epic Games. To do that, you need an Epic Games account and the Epic Games software client (both free as well).

"Thoughtful puzzles and striking aesthetics make Limbo a cerebral adventure you must experience." That's how GameSpot's review described Limbo. It concluded with a 9/10 rating.

My advice: Don't read the review. Just get the game and dive in. Half the fun of something like this is not knowing what to expect.

Giveaway: Win a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 collectible set!

It's SDCC time, and of course CNET has awesome ongoing coverage of the event. Even better, we're holding an SDCC 2019 sweepstakes, and four lucky winners are going to take home a set of collectibles. Star Wars, Marvel, Stranger Things, Overwatch and Fortnite are all on the giveaway menu, so get over there and get your entries in. You've got until July 25.

Now playing: Watch this: The best San Diego Comic-Con celebrity disguises

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!