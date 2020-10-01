The Pathless will finally arrive on Apple Arcade on Nov. 12

The Pathless

At long last, The Pathless, perhaps on of Apple Arcade's most anticipated games, has a release date. The new mythic adventure game from Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid will join Apple Arcade's growing catalog of over 130 games on Nov. 12.

Read more: Apple Arcade one year later: Still delivering for casual gamers

In The Pathless, you play as the Hunter, tasked with fighting a curse of darkness and corrupt spirits with your eagle companion. Explore beautiful, misty forests on a magical island, solve puzzles, strengthen your connection with your eagle and fight battles. The more difficult the battle, the more your skills and relationships will be tested. The Pathless is a follow-up to the studio's previous game, Abzu.

The Pathless

Read more: From The Pathless to Fantasian: All the Apple Arcade games we can't wait to play

The Pathless released a short new trailer with the release date, along with the other platforms the game will be available on.

You'll also be able to play The Pathless on the upcoming PS5, which goes on preorder soon. During PlayStation's State of Play broadcast, Annapurna Interactive showed off a few minutes of gameplay narrated by creative developer Matt Nava.

For $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month, Apple's service lets you download and play ad-free games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV, and with the release of iOS 14, you can see a teaser of games coming soon.