The Outer Worlds heads to Nintendo Switch in digital-only release

Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds received a lot of praise when it came out this past October and even won some awards. The sci-fi RPG will now make the jump to the Nintendo Switch but don't expect a physical version of the game.

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds will release on the Nintendo Switch as a digital title on March 6 for $59.99. Brick-and-mortar stores will receive a retail version of the game, but it will only include a digital code for download.

In The Outer Worlds, players take the role of a space colonist who's been abandoned for decades while in hibernation. The Halycon solar system is on the verge of societal breakdown, and it's up to the player to save it. Like in previous Obsidian games, there are many choices made throughout the adventure that can be considered good or evil, each with their own pros and cons.