The Oscars will have a host for the first time in 3 years

The 2022 Oscars will have a host, ABC said Tuesday. This comes after three years without one. Who will it be? We don't know yet. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment told Variety that ABC would share more details soon.

The last host of the Oscars was Jimmy Kimmel, in 2018. Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Crystal, Seth MacFarlane and James Franco/Anne Hathaway have hosted in the past. The latter two outings didn't fare well with critics.

During the pandemic, the 2021 Oscars reached a new ratings low. Producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins implemented a few changes from previous editions, including moving the best actor category to the end, instead of best picture. Anthony Hopkins won, over the late Chadwick Boseman.

The 2022 show will see a new producer take over: film and television producer Will Packer. The ceremony is set to air on ABC March 27.