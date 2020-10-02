The original Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch is just $70 right now

Motorola

There is no shortage of smartwatches to choose from these days, both inexpensive -- like the well-regarded -- and the not-so-inexpensive, like the and goes way up from there. But one of my all-time favorite smartwatches featuring that classic round face remains the Moto 360. The right now when you apply promo code DNMOTO360 at Daily Steals.

Not that long ago, I told you about a similar deal for $90, and this one is cheaper yet. And it's far, far below the . Of course, the right now.

So a few clarifications: To be perfectly clear, this $70 deal is for the first-generation Moto 360, not the current, third iteration. But it's also not a refurb -- this is a new watch in its original retail packaging and comes with a full one-year warranty. And a leather strap.

So, sure, you can definitely get a modern budget smartwatch for about the same price as this Moto 360, but I think there's enough value here to justify the cost that I wanted to bring the deal to your attention. Even six years later, it's still an eye-catching design thanks to the bright display and round watch face (with the small cutout at the bottom). And the WearOS operating system is still solid. You get activity tracking via Moto Body, which helps you keep on top of calories, steps and heart rate. The watch responds to voice commands, and the display is always on, something that took until 2019 for Apple to muster. And hey, it's just 70 bucks.

Now playing: Watch this: Moto 360 tries to be the best smartwatch, and doesn't...

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.