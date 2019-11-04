Optoma

The Optoma HD143X is the 2018 successor to the Optoma HD142X, which David Katzmaier praised for offering "a huge, hella impressive picture for a small price." That price, incidentally, was a then-impressive $550. (Here's the full Optoma HD142X review for your reference.) The newer model, meanwhile, has mostly lingered around $450 -- until today.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Optoma HD143X 1080p projector is $399, the lowest price I've seen and just an all-around great deal on a 1080p projector.

Shouldn't you get a 4K model instead? If money is no object, definitely. But while you may see other projectors as having 4K support, what you want is one that offers 4K native resolution -- an entirely different thing. And such models typically start at $1,000 and rise from there. (The Optoma UHD60, for example, runs $1,500.)

But there's still not a ton of actual 4K content out there, and I'll make the case that 1080p is pretty damn good -- especially when you can get it for $400.

The HD143X is notable for offering 3,000 lumens, two HDMI inputs and a powered USB port, which you could use for something like a Google Chromecast to add streaming capabilities without the need for an extra power cord. There's also a built-in speaker, great if you want to set up an impromptu movie night in, say, the kids' room.

Speaking of which, need a screen you can hang just about anywhere? Here's one option of many: The TaoTronics 120-inch 16:9 foldable PVC projection screen for $19.99 when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon.

The big challenges with any permanent projector setup are mounting, power and audio. So make sure you think through all those things if you're looking to make this the cornerstone of your home theater.

