Welcome to Unofficial Phone Discount Month. In recent days I've shared pretty excellent deals on the Galaxy S9, iPhone 8 and more, but today let's turn our attention to a product that -- gasp! -- doesn't come from Apple or Samsung. If you're a OnePlus fan (or just a follower), you're probably aware that there are new OnePlus phones coming. That's good, because it means price cuts on current-gen models.

Case in point: Right now you can get the , which is $100 off the regular price and the first official discount I've seen. (It probably won't be the last, but if you don't want to wait...)

That's one option. Here's another: T-Mobile has the OnePlus 7T for just $250 when you add a line of service and buy the phone on a monthly payment plan. (The discount is reflected in bill credits over 24 months.) Me personally: no thank-you on that. I'd rather buy the phone outright and choose my own carrier, because I'll save money in the long run. (According to OnePlus, the 7T will work with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.)

This phone is barely even six months old. It's notable for its lightning-fast processor, three rear cameras, 90Hz screen and in-screen fingerprint reader. It comes with Android 10 right out of the box.

I learned all that from reading CNET's OnePlus 7T review, which you'll want to read as well. Although $100 may not seem like a huge price cut, $499 is still a great deal for a phone as capable as this one. (That said, no wireless charging is just about a deal-breaker for me.)

Your thoughts? Will you wait and see what the OnePlus 8 looks like, or does this deal make you say, "Sold!"?





Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus 7T packs premium features for just $600

