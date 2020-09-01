Angela Lang/CNET

In the old days, OnePlus made bargain phones. With the arrival of the OnePlus 8 earlier this year, however, the company moved squarely into the premium category. No more bargains, then? Actually, here's one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the . Last month OnePlus proper was selling it for the same price (it's now $450), but that was for the T-Mobile Edition. This one is compatible with AT&T networks as well.

This phone isn't even a year old. It's notable for its lightning-fast processor, three rear cameras, 90Hz screen and in-screen fingerprint reader. It comes with Android 10 right out of the box. Alas, there's no wireless charging, which is a deal-breaker for me.

I learned all that and more from reading CNET's OnePlus 7T review, which you'll want to read as well. At the time, $600 seemed like a pretty good deal for a phone with such high-end specs. Now it's $200 less.

Even so, the OnePlus 7T faces stiff competition from the newer likes of the Apple iPhone SE ($399), Google Pixel 4A ($349) and Samsung Galaxy A51 ($399). But, wow, this brand has legions of devoted fans, so if you've been waiting for a good deal to come along, this is it.

