The OnePlus 6T is a flagship-quality phone that works with almost any carrier for just $330 right now

Get this unlocked 6.4-inch phone with a fingerprint reader on the display, dual rear cameras, 4K video and other flagship features.

OnePlus

There's little doubt that OnePlus makes some of the best budget flagship phones money can buy. Though the OnePlus 6T is the brand's ninth phone and has a great assortment of features, it typically sells for a modest price between $350 and $550. If you want in on the action, right now you can get the One Plus 6T with 128GB for $330 at Daily Steals when you use coupon code CNETONEP at checkout. That's an exclusive $20 discount for Cheapskate readers -- not quite the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, but certainly the lowest you can get right now.

This is an unlocked GSM phone (which gives you AT&T and T-Mobile compatibility) that is also certified to work with Verizon. That means you can take this phone pretty much anywhere except Sprint.

The 6T has a solid array of features that include a fingerprint-on-display scanner that means, at least in theory, that it unlocks more or less as soon as you pick it up -- though you can still use face recognition or a PIN, if you prefer. You'll find a Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor and 128GB of memory under the 6.4-inch screen. The rear of the phone is home to dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras, 4K video capture, super slow motion mode, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Beware, though: the 6T has, like most of its peers, abandoned the headphone jack. 

It's running the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS, OnePlus's custom OS. While OxygenOS is a fairly smart and elegant skin, it's worth noting that not everyone loves the OnePlus camera app. If you find it likewise uninspired, fear not: The native Google Camera app is just a few taps away, and it's a solid improvement.

This OnePlus 6T is new in its retail packaging and comes with the standard one-year warranty. If you need a deal sweetener, it comes with a free gel case as well. So, there's that. For all the deets, you can read CNET's review of the OnePlus 6T.

