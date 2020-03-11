The OnePlus 6T is a flagship-quality phone that works with almost any carrier for just $330 right now

There's little doubt that OnePlus makes some of the best budget flagship phones money can buy. Though the OnePlus 6T is the brand's ninth phone and has a great assortment of features, it typically sells for a modest price between $350 and $550. If you want in on the action, right now you can get the One Plus 6T with 128GB for $330 at Daily Steals when you use coupon code CNETONEP at checkout. That's an exclusive $20 discount for Cheapskate readers -- not quite the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, but certainly the lowest you can get right now.
This is an unlocked GSM phone (which gives you AT&T and T-Mobile compatibility) that is also certified to work with Verizon. That means you can take this phone pretty much anywhere except Sprint.
The 6T has a solid array of features that include a fingerprint-on-display scanner that means, at least in theory, that it unlocks more or less as soon as you pick it up -- though you can still use face recognition or a PIN, if you prefer. You'll find a Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor and 128GB of memory under the 6.4-inch screen. The rear of the phone is home to dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras, 4K video capture, super slow motion mode, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Beware, though: the 6T has, like most of its peers, abandoned the headphone jack.
It's running the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS, OnePlus's custom OS. While OxygenOS is a fairly smart and elegant skin, it's worth noting that not everyone loves the OnePlus camera app. If you find it likewise uninspired, fear not: The native Google Camera app is just a few taps away, and it's a solid improvement.
This OnePlus 6T is new in its retail packaging and comes with the standard one-year warranty. If you need a deal sweetener, it comes with a free gel case as well. So, there's that. For all the deets, you can read CNET's review of the OnePlus 6T.
