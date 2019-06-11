The one cooking gadget to get Dad for Father's Day

If you're looking to get Dad a cool cooking gadget for Father's Day, consider making it this ThermoWorks Mk4 Thermapen meat thermometer at a limited-time sale price. A quality meat thermometer is one of the more important, and often underrated, tools for a home cook or pitmaster but cheap ones, that give inaccurate or inconsistent readings are essentially useless (for obvious reasons).

Right now, ThermoWorks is offering an exclusive and deep discount for Chowhound and CNET readers on its most popular and well-reviewed Mk4 model (the most we've ever seen it discounted outside of Black Friday), down 20 percent to just $79.20. The Mk4 is key for cooking brisket and other BBQ faves but don't just take our word for it. One verified purchaser, who claims to "cook over 225 chicken halves at one time 3 to 5 times per summer in a 12-foot long chicken cooker," calls the Mk4 a total "lifesaver" reducing and all anxiety over whether the (many) birds were fully-cooked.

ThermoWorks Mk4 Thermapen Finally: Dad can take uber accurate internal temp readings on brisket, poultry, pork loin, steaks and much more. Hold the device it in any direction and the display face will automatically rotate so you can read it in any position, up or down and without cocking your head. High-tech, intuitive, fast and accurate, it even knows when it's dark and turns a backlight on, making it easy to read outside dusk or in a dark oven. Just touch the sensor window with your finger and the display lights up. Leave the probe open and the Mk4 stays on while you use it but set it down and sleep mode saves your battery power. $79 at ThermoWorks

This article originally appeared on Chowhound.