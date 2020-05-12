The Office episodes are being re-created on Slack -- in real time

Getty Images

Thanks to John Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube show, we've had a few reunions of The Office lately. But what about the show's indelible characters? If you want to experience Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute and the gang interacting over Slack, in real time, enter the beautiful Slack-scape that is the Dunder Mifflin workspace.

The impressively detailed account is brought to you by the mysterious MSCHF, described as "a group of 10 offbeat creatives based in a small office in Brooklyn." Aside from re-creating all 201 episodes of The Office on Slack live, they do things like sell "mystery boxes" and "Jesus shoes" for just under $1,500. You'll have to research the latter yourself.

Here's a taste of what you'll get when you say yes to enabling Dunder Mifflin desktop notifications.

MSCHF

As with all good Slack workspaces, there are multiple channels painting the full episodes with the greatest of nuance. Some include: #accounting, #corporate, #hr, #paper and #kitten_appreciation. The latter's channel topic (set by Angela): "If you pray enough, you can change yourself into a cat person."

Given that this is a real Slack workspace, filled in live (so some episodes may unfold over weeks), you can actually write messages that will show up -- before they're quickly wiped out by MSCHF moderators. Don't be that person.

In a move that makes total sense, the episodes will play out during office hours.

"Since 'The Office' aired, the nature of work and office culture has changed drastically, a lot of which is centered around the way we use technologies," MSCHF head of strategy Daniel Greenberg told The Verge. "This is a live experience by real people Mondays through Fridays, nine-to-five."

So what are you waiting for? Peak internet culture is ready for you.