The Oculus Quest now works with multiple accounts and app-sharing

Scott Stein/CNET

Facebook's VR headset, the Oculus Quest, is going to be a lot easier to share with other people. But no, there's still no kid's mode.

One of the most annoying things about Facebook's Oculus Quest VR headset, besides the shift to require a Facebook account to log in, had been its one-account-per-device limit on the standalone VR goggles. Facebook is now rolling out support for multiple accounts to be registered on a single Quest, the company announced today. But there are a few catches.

Each person has to sign in with their Facebook account. And, while the original Oculus Quest owner can share their purchased apps with others who have logged in, that app sharing won't carry over to other Quest headsets. It sounds a bit like the way the Nintendo Switch allows other Nintendo accounts to share games on the primary Switch.

Up to three additional accounts can be added to a single Quest headset, but Facebook says this app sharing is not necessarily a permanent move, though: "it might change as more households begin to own multiple Quest devices." So we'll see how it goes.

Multiple Oculus Quest headsets can still log in using the same account, but only one can be designated to share apps with other accounts. This can't be used a way to share your library with someone on another headset.

Multiple accounts and app sharing are being introduced as "experimental features," which means they'll need to be toggled in the Oculus Quest settings once the update hits headsets. Also, none of this addresses kids using VR. Oculus doesn't recommend that children under 13 use the Quest, but a more pared-down child mode with safety features would maybe help any parents out there whose kids are already in VR...and maybe using apps they shouldn't be.