The Oculus Quest may be a VR headset you should care about (The 3:59, Ep. 533)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's review of the Oculus Quest mobile VR headset.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasizes privacy as the new direction of his company.
- Apple iPhone sales drop, but wearables and services help results.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
