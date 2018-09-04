CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms trailer brims with clockwork chaos

Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren dance through this visually sumptuous live action fantasy.

Laurie Sparham

Get ready to go nuts for Disney's new live action romp The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The new trailer showcases all manner of clockwork chaos as the classic tale is updated with spectacular visual effects.

Youngster Mackenzie Foy heads into the titular fairy tale realms, where she encounters Keira Knightley's Sugar Plum Fairy and Helen Mirren's villainous tyrant. Following the smash hit Beauty and the Beast, this is another effects-driven fantasia in which lavish costuming and epic CGI conjure a sumptuous fantasy realm. 

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms dances into theatres in November.

Next Article: Ice, wind and lightning: How Mount Washington's weather watchers survive