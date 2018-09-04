Get ready to go nuts for Disney's new live action romp The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The new trailer showcases all manner of clockwork chaos as the classic tale is updated with spectacular visual effects.

Youngster Mackenzie Foy heads into the titular fairy tale realms, where she encounters Keira Knightley's Sugar Plum Fairy and Helen Mirren's villainous tyrant. Following the smash hit Beauty and the Beast, this is another effects-driven fantasia in which lavish costuming and epic CGI conjure a sumptuous fantasy realm.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms dances into theatres in November.