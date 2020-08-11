The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Best Buy, but probably not for long

Sarah Tew/CNET

Ever since the pandemic hit, Nintendo has been struggling to keep up with Switch and Switch Lite demand. However, according to a recent GameSpot report, Switch console production is back in full swing -- or close to it, at least. For proof, look to .

At this writing, it's still out of stock just about everywhere else. And as we've seen with the Switch Lite, inventory can disappear very rapidly once it arrives.

Unsurprisingly, there's no deal to be had at Best Buy; the price is set firmly at $299.99, which is the regular SRP. Indeed, it's been quite awhile since we've seen any kind of Switch discount. (Holidays, 2019, if memory serves.)

So if you've been hoping to score this still-hot console, here's your chance. My guess is you have a limited window of opportunity, though hopefully that will change as production ramps up.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch games for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch 2: What we want to see

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.