The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon, but probably not for long

Ever since the pandemic hit, Nintendo has been struggling to keep up with Switch and Switch Lite demand. However, according to a recent GameSpot report, Switch console production is back in full swing -- or close to it, at least. That jibes with what we've seen in August, with the console popping up at online stores like Best Buy and Amazon at its regular $300 price tag.

Of course, it still sells out within minutes. But now that we're seeing it in stock at stores on a fairly regular basis, we're trying to keep closer track. We'll update this story frequently, but you'll want to click through below since the inventory status often changes on a minute-by-minute basis.

Amazon

Update: As of Aug. 18, one version of the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon, but with an October ship date.

Best Buy

Update: As of Aug. 18, there are no Nintendo Switch consoles available for online purchase for $300 at Best Buy.

Gamestop



Update: As of Aug. 18, there are no Nintendo Switch consoles available for online purchase for $300 at Gamestop.

Out of stock

What's a good price for the Switch?

Unsurprisingly, there's no "deal" to be had at the stores above; the price is set firmly at $299.99, which is the regular SRP. Indeed, it's been quite a while since we've seen any kind of Switch discount. (Holidays, 2019, if memory serves.)

That said, with bundles and used consoles selling for upwards of $400 or more, paying "only" the suggested retail price is a win on this product. (And don't worry: Nintendo has already confirmed that it has no plans for a Switch sequel this year.)

This post is updated regularly as inventory changes occur.

