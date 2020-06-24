The Ninja Foodi air fryer and pressure cooker is on sale now for $130

Ninja

Despite an endless array of single-use kitchen gadgets and newfangled smart appliances like Suvie and Brava, the humble multicooker never seems to go out of style. Ninja's Foodi is a $230 gadget that does pretty much everything: it sears and sautes, slow-cooks, steams, dehydrates, bakes, roasts and more. But if $230 is a little rich for your blood, I've got a deal for you. Right now, Daily Steals has a stockpile of factory-refurbished Foodis. You can get the when you apply the CNET-exclusive discount code CNETNINJA at checkout.

That's a good price, but it's even better when you compare it to Amazon, where the same . If you've been on the fence about a gadget like this, keep in mind that it can replace several different small appliances, freeing up space in your cabinets and on your counter.

And Ninja likes to emphasize that this is a pressure cooker that crisps -- its "crisping lid" can put a crispy finish on any meal after slow cooking or baking your food. CNET hasn't reviewed the Foodie, but users seem to gush about this multicooker, with glowing reviews at Amazon (4.7 stars), Best Buy (4.9 stars) and similar ratings elsewhere.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.