NFL heads to Twitter Spaces to produce content for the 2021 season

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The National Football League and Twitter partnered in 2013 to bring highlights and other exclusive NFL content straight to the social media platform. On Thursday, the league announced a multiyear extension of that partnership that includes a commitment to produce content for Twitter Spaces, the platform's feature for facilitating live audio conversations.

Specifically, fans can expect more than 20 Spaces throughout each week of the upcoming football season, with discussions featuring players, analysts and more. The move will make the NFL the first sports league to find its way onto Twitter Spaces.

"The commitment to Twitter Spaces represents another innovative step forward in the longstanding partnership between the NFL and Twitter," said Blake Stuchin, the NFL's vice president of digital media business development. "We're excited to bring NFL fans a new way to engage with live audio ahead of our biggest events of the year and every week throughout the NFL season."

The news comes on the heels of the NFL's previous partnership with the Twitter Spaces rival Clubhouse, which saw the league host live audio content on the platform during the 2021 NFL draft in May. Moving forward, the league says to expect to see live audio content like that, including during upcoming drafts, exclusively on Twitter Spaces.