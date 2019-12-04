TaoTronics

Happy Wednesday, cheeps! I now return you to your regularly scheduled Cheapskate programming. (Raise your hand if you're glad Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. 🙋) But first things first: an announcement! Ever wish you could find all the best sales and coupon codes under one roof? Presto: Say hello to the new CNET Coupons page! Bookmark it, check it daily, save money. Woo!

Meanwhile, here's a quickie non-coupon deal that should be on your radar today: The hottest gift item of 2019, the Nintendo Switch Lite, is currently just $124 from eBay seller Antonline. (Yellow model only.) This will not last long; apologies if it's sold out by the time you see it.

Noise-isolating AirPods Pro alternative for $30?!

Speaking of hot gift items, I don't think there's a hotter category right now than true-wireless earbuds. Or a bigger category: At last count, there were some 37 million products. (I may be exaggerating. It's probably closer to 36 million.)

But how much do you really need to pay for a decent-sounding set of AirPods Pro-like earbuds? Turns out, not much: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller BesDio has the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 for $29.99. That's after clipping the $12-off coupon on the product page and then applying promo code YYWNL053 at checkout.

The SoundLiberty 53 is a dead ringer for last year's TaoTronics TT-BH053, which CNET's David Carnoy ranked among "the better sub-$50 true-wireless earphones." In fact, from what I can tell from the specs, the only real difference is a slightly improved IPX waterproof rating: IPX7 versus IPX6 on the 2018 model.

Everything else appears to be the same: "Pipe" design, battery life (5 hours, with the promise of 7 full recharges from the very compact charging case), Bluetooth 5.0 and so on.

As noted, these look a lot like AirPods Pro, complete with noise-isolating ear tips. Of course, the SoundLiberty 53s don't offer active noise-cancellation (ANC), but with a good fit inside your ear canal, they'll block a good amount of outside sound.

In some respects, these are a bit behind the times. The charging case uses micro-USB, not USB-C, and doesn't support wireless charging.

But, jeez, $30. Not $50, not $100, and definitely not $250. If you're curious about true-wireless earbuds or need an affordable gift for someone, definitely check these out.

Your thoughts?

