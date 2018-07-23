CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

The new, speedier MacBook Pro. Worth the upgrade? (The 3:59, Ep. 430)

Plus: A look at the super-thin Acer Swift 7 laptop.

359431b

 CNET

On this podcast, friend of the show Dan Ackerman visits to talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: The new, speedier MacBook Pro. Worth the upgrade? (The...
4:30

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

The new, speedier MacBook Pro. Worth the upgrade? (The 3:59, Ep. 431)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Chrome's HTTP warning seeks to cut web surveillance, tampering