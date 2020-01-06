20th Century Fox/Disney

The New Mutants, which has been delayed several times, got a lot closer to reality with a new full-length trailer on Monday.

The movie centers on five young mutants, who are part of the X-Men comics story arc and who discover their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will. The ominous new trailer makes it clear they'll have to fight to escape not only this unusual prison, but possibly the sins of their past.

An earlier trailer landed way back in 2017, and it was like X-Men meets Stranger Things.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Russian mutant Illyana Rasputin/Magik, who uses teleportation discs and sorcery to get from one place to another. Maisie Williams plays Scottish mutant Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, who struggles between her religious beliefs and her desire to turn into a wolf. Charlie Heaton is American mutant Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, who's invulnerable when he propels into the air.

Henry Zaga plays Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, who can manipulate energy from the sun. Blu Hunt is the Native American mutant Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, who can create illusions using the fears and desires from people's own thoughts. Finally, Alice Braga plays Cecilia Reyes, a doctor and a group mentor with the ability to generate a protective bio-shield around herself.

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants is scheduled for worldwide release on April 3.