New iPad Air is arriving Oct. 23, and you can preorder now

Apple

Apple Event

Do you want a new iPhone, or a new iPad? Apple's October product lineup is offering both at once. The new iPad Air, announced a month ago, is arriving Oct. 23, and it went up for preorder early Friday. It has a redesigned look and a new A14 processor, which should be similar to the processors on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro coming on the same day.

The Air looks like a more affordable variation of the 11-inch iPad Pro, with a 10.9-inch display and support for Apple's second-generation Pencil and Magic Keyboard case. It also switches to USB-C for charging, like the iPad Pro models, but lacks the extra cameras and lidar depth-sensing of the Pro model. It has a 12-megapixel back camera and a 7MP one on the front.

It's available in space gray, silver, rose gold, green and sky blue, and you can choose between 64GB and 256GB models.

But at $599 to start, it's a lot more expensive than the very capable but older-design 8th-gen iPad, which got its own processor boost to an A12 in September. The 8th-gen iPad remains our pick for most iPad shoppers, but we'll see soon enough how good the iPad Air is and whether it's a suitable iPad Pro alternative.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.