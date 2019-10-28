New Grudge trailer is out, and it's terrifying

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for its new take on The Grudge. The film, due out on Jan. 3, 2020, looks like it will keep the creaky vocal-fry voice that haunted all of our dreams in the early 2000s and the bathtubs bubbling with black gunk.

The new film is being produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Nicolas Pesce. It stars Andrea Riseborough, Lin Shaye, Betty Gilpin and John Cho. At New York Comic Con 2019, Pesce said the film will include nonlinear storytelling like what's seen in the earlier versions of the film, but is getting a new cast and an R rating.

The trailer hits the ground running with a cackling woman and that the croaky ghoul before we see Peter Spencer (John Cho) knocking on the door of a house that he hopes to help sell. No one answers, so he goes inside. After hearing what sounds like a woman crying, Spencer goes up the stairs and peers into a murky, bubbling bathtub. A hand shoots out and tries to grab him. Spencer seeks the help of a detective to figure out what's going on.

The original Ju-On, or The Grudge, was a Japanese horror movie that came out in 2002 and was directed by Takashi Shimizu. It was the third installment of the Ju-On series. The film inspired the 2004 US remake of The Grudge starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. The US film was also directed by Shimizu and produced by Raimi.

Originally published Oct. 28 at 10:33 a.m. PT.

Update, at 10:51 a.m. PT: Added more details.