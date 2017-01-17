The new Evernote app: less taps, more color and much faster

Up Next MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says

Photo by Screenshot by Patrick Holland/CNET

Today the company Evernote announced the release of the latest version of its app. Evernote 8.0 seeks to make the user experience faster and simpler than previous versions.

The last year for many Evernote users hasn't been great. Back in July, there was backlash against the company's new pricing structure. And after an uproar over changes to its privacy policy, Evernote issued a strong about-face creating an action plan to address user's concerns.

So today's announcement can definitely be seen as a positive for fans of the productivity app. According to a blog post on its website, Evernote's "design and engineering teams set out to reimagine the Evernote experience from the ground up."

The overhaul is focused on making things faster, simpler and more intuitive for users. Added features include:

separate business and personal accounts

new colors and styles

faster access to notes

simpler ways to add media

All of this is contained within a new minimalist interface. Obviously, all of Evernote's claims are untested until we get to spend some time with it. Evernote 8.0 is available for download from Apple's App Store -- no word on an update to its Android app.