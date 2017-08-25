CNET también está disponible en español.

The new Apple TV is coming with the iPhone 8 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 97)

The iPhone 8 could come Sept. 12, Bloomberg reports the new 4K Apple TV to be unveiled at the next Apple Event, and Apple wants $50 for early home movies.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 97

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE TV NEWS:

Apple Is Planning a 4K Upgrade for Its TV Box

Hollywood, Apple Said to Mull Rental Plan, Defying Theaters

Hollywood Studios Could Launch $30 Movie Rental Service Early Next Year

Would u pay $50 to watch a movie 17 days after its release at home? $30 4 to 6 weeks?

NOTE 8 NEWS:

Galaxy Note 8's dual camera beats iPhone because of one spec

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

Keynote iPhone 8 : le 12 septembre se confirme (du côté des opérateurs)

iPhone 8 Event Date Rumored for September 12, With Device Launching September 22

You may want to unlock the iPhone 8 with your face, not finger

Dear iPhone: Here's Why We're Still Together After 10 Years

Loyalty of iPhone owners likely to overcome iPhone 8 price resistance – survey

APPLE PATENTS NEWS:

Two more Apple Patent Filings point to Apple Pencil Eventually working with a Future iPhone

New Apple patents again point to Apple Pencil support on future iPhones

What's New in the iPhone 8

iPHONE 7S NEWS:

iPhone 7s Plus Bare Logic Board Surfaces With A11 Chip and Intel Modem Markings

New dummy models show what the iPhone 7s might look like in rumored new copper color

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

What Smartwatches Are Actually Used For

As Apple Watch 3 expected to gain LTE, a quarter of owners already using 'daily' for phone calls, says survey

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

