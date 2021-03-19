The new and improved Google Pixel Buds are now $129, the lowest price around

Juan Garzon/CNET

The Google Pixel Buds 2 are a significant improvement over the original Buds -- these are true wireless rather than connected to each other, sound better, fit better and are overall among the best premium true wireless earbuds. They're usually priced at $179, but right now you can get the -- a $50 savings -- when you apply promo code PIXEL50 at checkout. They're being sold by Antonline with free shipping.

While thoroughly underwhelmed by the first generation of Pixel Buds, CNET's David Carnoy was effusive about this new model, calling it "the real deal" and scoring them a solid 8.5. You can read the CNET review of the Google Pixel Buds 2 for all the details. The buds don't have active noise canceling, but that's the only major feature that's missing. You get Google Assistant and real-time translation services with Google Translate, as well as IPX4 water resistance and a solid, comfortable fit with a stabilizing fin.

The Pixel Buds aren't that old; they debuted a year ago, so this deal is especially attractive. I think it'll be a while before we see a better price on these earbuds.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.