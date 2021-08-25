The Nevermind baby, now 30, is suing Nirvana over child porn allegations

Paul Bergen/Redferns

It's one of the most iconic album covers in rock history, but Nirvana's Nevermind doesn't spark happy memories for the man who appeared on the famous cover as a baby. Spencer Elden, now 30 years old, is suing those who were responsible for the album imagery including the record label, art directors and the surviving members of the band.

Elden alleges that his parents didn't sign a release form for photographer Kirk Weddle to snap him aged 4 months old and swimming, swimming a dollar bill. He is suing 17 defendants, including the estate of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, with accusations that they breached child pornography laws in creating the artwork.

According to Deadline, Elden alleges lifelong damage and is seeking compensation from the defendants.

Nevermind was released in 1991 and has sold more than 30 million copies. Elden recreated the cover for the record's 10th, 17th and 25th anniversaries.

Singer Kurt Cobain died in 1994, while Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic are still performing with different bands including Foo Fighters.