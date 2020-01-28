The Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 dual-band router is now just $79

Neatgear

If you need a new wireless router, this is a good time to be shopping. New Wi-Fi 6 models will be hitting store shelves soon, and that means existing models are starting to get some clearance prices. Like the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100, for example. This dual-band gigabit router lists for $180 and regularly sells for about $90 on Amazon. But right now, you can find the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router for $79 at Amazon.

If the inventory on Amazon happens to sell out, you can get the Nighthawk AC2100 for 83.92 at Walmart, which is just a few bucks more. Either way, these are some of the lowest prices I've seen on the Nighthawk AC2100.

The Nighthawk AC2100 is a dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n router with a three-antenna configuration and four Ethernet ports. It supports speeds up to 2,100Mbps using Netgrear's "Beamforming+" wireless technology. Setup is done through a mobile app for simple and easy configuration (though you will need to have a iPhone or Android device handy to get started).

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.