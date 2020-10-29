Breville

Cheeps, the deals are coming out of the woodwork today. A sampling:





, the lowest price on record. (Read CNET's WH-1000XM4 review

, the lowest price on record. (Read , tying the lowest price ever. Note that you must be signed into your My Best Buy account to see that price.

This last is part of Best Buy's rather mammoth early Black Friday sale, which I encourage you to check out. For now, however, let's talk coffee. Regular Cheapskate readers know I'm moderately obsessed with it, and recently took a deep dive into the most affordable ways to brew great coffee at home.

Sometimes, however, push-button simplicity is what you want. And when there's a deal like this, it's worth a look. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the -- a $50 savings. But that price also includes a Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother, which normally sells for $100 all by itself.

The Essenza delivers single shots of espresso via Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, which typically sell for around 70 cents apiece. Thankfully, you can find third-party capsules for less -- and I've seen some pretty good bulk-capsule deals at Costco.

There's waste, yes, but Nespresso commendably offers a recycling program.

As for the frother, I can't overstate the benefits. Adding frothed, heated milk or cream to your coffee takes it to a completely different level. My advice: Get some oat milk and turn your shot of espresso into a seriously delicious latte.

If you love espresso (or know someone who does -- gift-giving season is approaching), this is one of the best coffee-maker deals I've seen in recent memory.

Your thoughts?

Don't miss this $300 Lenovo laptop deal

Lenovo

Lots of folks are still hunting for laptop deals, and this blows away pretty much everything I've seen in 2020: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy (as part of the aforementioned sale) has the . That's $150 off the regular price and just a smoking buy.

Usually, at this price point there's some kind of shortcoming -- a low-resolution screen, for example, or limited storage. Nope: The IdeaPad 3 has a full-HD (1,920x1,080) display and 256GB solid-state drive.

With its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it's not well-suited to gaming or video editing. But for everyday computing, there's more than enough horsepower. The only real shortcoming I can see is that it lacks a USB-C port.

If you can live with that, grab this before it's gone. It will be, soon.

Now playing: Watch this: Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker: Our new Editors' Choice...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.