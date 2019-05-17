The Nebula Mars II portable projector hits its lowest price yet: $330

Anker

Got wall? Cool. Let's turn it into a home theater.

Today only, and while supplies last, the Anker-made Nebula Mars II portable projector is on sale for $330 . That's $30 less than the last time I wrote about it and the lowest price to date. (It normally runs $500.)

The Mars II (sequel to the popular, but slightly flawed, Mars Portable Cinema) offers full 720p resolution, 10-watt speakers, a 4-hour battery, auto-focus and Android 7.1.

That OS allows you to run just about any streaming app (Amazon Video and Netflix come preloaded), and the companion Nebula app turns your phone or tablet into a much-needed remote for those apps. That said, this thing would be downright incredible with a Fire TV or Roku UI.

You can plug any source into the projector's HDMI port, but obviously that source's power requirements may limit overall portability.

In my brief and informal product tests, I was impressed by image brightness and quality and the loudness of the speakers. Auto-focus could be a little slow when moving the projector around. But once it's parked, it's all good.

Speaking of parking, the main appeal of the Mars II is its portability. It can run pretty much anywhere there's Wi-Fi for streaming, though if you plug in a movie-filled USB drive, you don't even need that. Indeed, this would be just about the perfect projector for those AtmosFX Halloween animations.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best home theater projectors for 2019

Now playing: Watch this: Six things to know about home theater projectors

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!