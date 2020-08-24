The Neato D7 laser-guided robot vacuum is selling for its lowest price ever

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum that keeps earning kudos here at CNET. In the best robot vacuums for 2020, Brian Bennett declared it the "best midrange robot vacuum." And head to head against the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, the D7 was called "the best all-around value." Usually priced at $600, the on Amazon. That's not only the best deal ever for the D7, but it's currently priced the same as the less advanced .

The D7's lidar lets the vacuum accurately map your entire house, including multiple floors. You can custom-edit the floor maps, easily creating virtual no-go zones anywhere in the house without barriers or lighthouses. In hands-on testing, Brian also pointed out that the D7 was faster and cleaned more consistently than the Roomba S9 Plus, in part because the vacuum knows the exact floorplan and can clean in straight lines rather than randomly moving about.

In addition, you can control the robot using the Neato app as a remote control and link it to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The battery runs for about 120 minutes between charges.

Bottom line: This doesn't have the bells and whistles of a vacuum like the Roomba S9 -- it won't empty its own trash -- but the lidar mapping and efficient cleaning make this a great choice. And right now it's as cheap as it has ever been.

