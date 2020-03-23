The musical quarantine: Free apps and lessons from Korg, Moog and Fender

Moog

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

I'm stuck at home with two kids and am constantly looking for new activities to occupy them. We're fortunate to have a piano and guitar around -- but we've been collecting music apps and software to beef up our instrumental arsenal. So far, we've added two electronic synth apps and an online learning platform for guitar, bass and ukulele -- all for the grand total of zero dollars. Check out the details below.

Fender Play

Fender

Fender is offering new users a free trial of its Fender Play service, which streams instructor-guided lessons for guitar (acoustic or electric), bass and ukulele across a variety of genres (rock, blues, folk, country, funk and pop). The free trial usually lasts for 14 days and requires you to enter your credit card information but Fender has now extended that period to 90 days and has waived the credit card requirement. (Note that you may need to disable your browser's ad-blocking software to see the promo code.) The deal is limited to the first 100,000 new subscribers, however, and new signups will be discontinued on April 20.

iKaossilator

Korg, the venerable Japanese maker of synthesizers and electronic instruments, is currently offering its iKaossilator app for free until March 31. The app, which usually costs $20, features gesture-based controls and 150 integrated sounds. It's easy to use; just drop your finger on to the glowing "X-Y pad" to make a sound, move it around and build from there.

With people around the world being asked to stay at home, we thought it'd be nice to offer a way in which they can still have some fun #makingmusic so, for a limited period of time, you can get #iKaossilator for #iOS + #Android completely #free! Details at https://t.co/6olIKDqO68 pic.twitter.com/RxiztVuG8y — KORG UK (@KorgUK) March 13, 2020

But the iKaossilator also offers a sophisticated set of features including loop sequencing, support for WIST, which lets you sync-start with other music apps and the ability to import and export files. It's simple enough to occupy a 7-year-old for hours and comprehensive enough to get a fledgling producer off the ground. The app is available for iOS on the iPhone and iPad through the end of March. (The free Android app promotion ended on March 20).

Read more: Free entertainment to help you survive coronavirus social distancing

Minimoog Model D

Another storied name in electronic music, Moog -- maker of the eponymous synthesizer -- is offering its Minimoog Model D app for free. The app, which cost $5 before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is based on the company's 1970s-era Model D synthesizer, which has been a favorite of musicians ranging from Herbie Hancock to Dr. Dre.

Moog

Featuring more than 160 preset sounds, the Minimoog Model D app is simple enough to use; you'll have fun just playing around with all of the sounds, dials and buttons. But there are also sophisticated features to help you filter and control your bleeps and boops, make loops and beats, share your productions -- and even integrate with other MIDI devices. According to a company representative, the Minimoog App will not remain free forever but there is no set end date.