The Mueller report by the numbers

Thursday morning, Attorney General William Barr said the Trump campaign didn't conspire with the "sweeping and systematic" Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, despite "numerous links" between the campaign and the Russians. Additionally, based on the evidence provided in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, Barr said he determined that President Donald Trump didn't obstruct justice during the investigation, and he disagreed with Mueller's legal theories surrounding obstruction. The conclusion of the report itself states, "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
At 448 pages, the divisive document is a lot to pore over, even with redactions, so we searched it for the key terms, people, companies and organizations from the two year Mueller investigation. But before you dive into the numbers, here are a few things to know about how we searched.
- We compiled these numbers by opening a PDF version of the document in Adobe Acrobat Reader and using the Full Reader Search option.
- The word-counts include the table of contents and footnotes.
- For people with given names in parentheses, we searched only with their surname (or in Donald Trump Jr.'s case, "Trump Jr."). When a person's name could have multiple meanings or refer to multiple people (like "Page"), we searched using the full name.
General terms
- Russia or Russian: 1,595
- Trump (all references): 1,462
- Clinton (all references): 274
- Moscow: 242
- Obstruction: 175
- Trump Tower: 141
- Interference: 121
- Ukraine: 89
- Text message: 72
- Hacking: 46
- Conspiracy: 44
- Kremlin: 27
- Collusion: 23
- Lied: 20
- DM: 15
- Witch hunt: 15
- Steele (includes references beyond Christopher Steele): 14
- Illegal: 12
- Logan Act: 11
- Malicious: 11
- Spearphishing: 11
- Password: 10
- Direct message: 7
- Fake news: 7
- Access Hollywood: 5
- Meddling: 5
- No collusion: 4
- Email server: 4
- Spy: 4
- Voting: 4
- Breach: 2
- Redacted: 2
- Dossier: 1
- Fucked: 1
- SQL injection: 1
- Trojan: 1
- Disinformation: 0
- Phish: 0
Technology companies
- Facebook: 78
- Twitter: 62
- Instagram: 7
- Google: 5
- YouTube: 5
- Microsoft: 4
- Apple: 3
- WordPress: 3
- WhatsApp: 1
- Tumblr: 1
- Snapchat: 0
People
- (Michael) Cohen: 764
- (Michael) Flynn: 603
- Don McGahn: 515
- (Paul) Manafort: 475
- (Jeff) Sessions: 463
- (George) Papadopoulos: 319
- (Jared) Kushner: 251
- (Donald) Trump Jr.: 181
- (Steve) Bannon: 141
- (Vladimir) Putin: 136
- (Corey) Lewandowski: 125
- Donald Trump (includes both Donald Trump Sr. and Donald Trump Jr.): 89
- Hillary Clinton: 59
- (Natalia) Veselnitskaya: 54
- (Roger) Stone: 44
- (Julian) Assange: 41
- Obama: 34
- (John) Podesta: 34
- Carter Page: 24
- (Victor) Yanukovych: 23
- (James) Comey: 20
- Ivanka: 15
- Rick Gates: 9
- Colin Stretch (Facebook general counsel): 3
- Eric Trump: 3
- Bill Clinton: 2
- Christopher Steele: 2
- Stormy Daniels: 1
- (Nigel) Farage: 1
- (Mitch) McConnell: 1
- (Peter) Strzok: 1
- (Maria) Butina: 0
- (Jack) Dorsey: 0
- (Alexander) Downer: 0
- (Debbie) Wasserman Schultz: 0
- (Mark) Zuckerberg: 0
- (Jack) Dorsey: 0
Other companies/organizations
- FBI: 306
- WikiLeaks: 206
- GRU (Russian Federation's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff): 132
- IRA (Internet Research Agency): 131
- DNC (Democratic National Committee): 95
- DCLeaks: 62
- Guccifer: 56
- CIA: 6
- NSA: 5
- FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation): 2
- Cambridge Analytica: 0
- Fusion GPS: 0
