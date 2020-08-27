Mpow

I've tried many a cheap earbud that sounded pretty good when listening to music but came up short on calls -- Zoom, voice and otherwise. If that's a priority for you, consider this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $5-off coupon and then apply promo code CODE9987 at checkout.

Mpow? For once this is a brand I know; it's been around for years and makes some of the better low-end audio products I've tried. (CNET's David Carnoy is a big fan of the company's X3, which made his list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds under $50.)

The M9 doesn't offer traditional active noise-canceling, though you do get passive noise-reduction via the silicone ear tips (which, like most, must be seated snugly inside your ear canals). Rather, it employs four-microphone "environment noise canceling," which is specifically designed to improve the audio quality on calls. It does so by reducing background noise and improving voice detection.

How well does this actually work? I did a couple informal tests, walking outside on a particularly windy day. The folks I talked to said it sounded like I was inside; they couldn't detect any wind noise. Your mileage may vary, of course, but I'll just note that the M9 scored an average user rating of 4.6 stars -- from over 4,000 buyers.

Other notable features: A USB-C charging case, an IPX8 waterproof rating, touch controls and support for single-earbud mode. Better still, Mpow backs the M9 with a two-year warranty, which is pretty uncommon. Just one requirement: You have to register the product on their site within 15 days of purchase.

All told, this is what I classify as a stupid-good deal. $22. Bonkers.

Stuck at home? Get your work done on Dell's refurbished 23-inch all-in-one desktop for $360

Before you plunk down money on a new laptop, ask yourself if you really need that machine to be mobile. If it's going to spend all its time on a desk anyway, consider a desktop -- specifically an all-in-one desktop, which packs the whole system right into the monitor.

Like this one: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the . That's a pretty amazing price given the specs.

The system runs on an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM (expandable) and a 256GB solid-state drive. It also has a whopping eight USB ports (six of them USB 3.0), a headphone jack, a 2-megapixel webcam and -- nostalgia alert! -- a DVD-ROM drive.

The full-HD display can tilt and swivel on its height-adjustable stand, and it can even rotate 90 degrees for portrait-mode computing. The keyboard and mouse are wired, alas, but you could certainly swap them for wireless components if you'd prefer.

The icing on this cake: The system includes a 180-day warranty, not the usual 90 days. The only real ding I can find here: the integrated Intel graphics subsystem, which won't do much for games.

Other than that, this looks to be a very solid desktop at a pretty sweet price.

