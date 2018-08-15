The Motorola phones getting Android Pie: Moto Z3, Z2, X4, G6

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's latest OS update, Android 9 Pie, is heading to a Motorola phone near you.

On Wednesday, Motorola shared its list of phones that'll get Android Pie:

Motorola says that Android Pie updates will start rolling out this fall. Motorola highlights a handful of Pie features coming to its phones, including new navigation, Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode, a new settings menu, longer battery life and more. Motorola also says to keep checking its Software Upgrade page for more details.

Right now Android Pie is available on Google's Pixel phones and the Essential Phone. Android Pie is also coming to Android Go phones in the form of Android Pie Go edition later this fall.

