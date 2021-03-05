The Motorola One Fusion Plus with pop-up selfie cam is on sale for $250 (save $150)

Motorola

What are your priorities when shopping for a midrange phone? I suspect they're the same as if you were shopping for a premium phone: Big screen, lots of storage, good cameras, excellent battery life and so on.

Now, what if you could get that midrange phone at a budget price? For a limited time, you can: The , a full $150 off the regular price.

This is a GSM phone, meaning it's compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and many of their MVNOs: Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Mint Mobile and so on. Just pop in your existing SIM card or set up a new line of service and you should be good to go.

Like most Motorola phones we've seen in recent years, the One Fusion Plus offers considerable bang for the buck. Notable specs include a 6.5-inch FHD Plus display, 128GB of expandable storage, a 5,000-mAh battery (good for up to two full days, according to Motorola), a fingerprint reader, four rear cameras and something pretty unique: a pop-up front-facing camera.

That selfie sensor means you get a full edge-to-edge screen -- no notch or teardrop interrupting the image.

OK, but are those cameras any good? That's a question I can't answer, because CNET hasn't reviewed the One Fusion Plus, and I haven't tried it myself. I can tell you that the phone doesn't support wireless charging, which is a feature I'd be hard-pressed to live without. At least it offers USB-C, though.

Still, a big, unlocked, pure-Android phone with these specs for this price? I definitely recommend taking a look. (And if you already own this phone, share your thoughts on it in the comments!)

