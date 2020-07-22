CNET también está disponible en español.

Motorola Edge 5G phone gets $200 discount on preorder

The new smartphone can be yours for $500 ahead of its official release on July 31 in the US.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Motorola Edge is close to the home stretch. 

Unveiled in April, the phone is due to be released in the US on July 31 when it will set you back $700. (It's £549 in the UK.) Starting Wednesday, however, the unlocked Motorola Edge is available to preorder for $500. You can buy the unlocked Edge on the Motorola website, as well as at Best Buy and B&H Photo

With the launch of the Motorola Edge series in May, Motorola took a giant step forward in the premium phone market after years of cultivating a brand known for budget and midrange handsets. Both phones join the foldable Motorola Razr as premium offerings from the Chicago-cased company, which is a subsidiary of Lenovo. But whereas the Razr was criticized for its middle-of-the-road tech, the Edge and Edge Plus are brimming with cutting-edge specs that rival SamsungOnePlus and Apple

The Motorola Edge, which was launched alongside the pricer Edge Plus, has a 6.7-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor. It comes with 10GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with up to 1TB of expandable storage. For more details, take a look at our specs chart below.

Read moreMotorola Edge Plus hands-on: A $1,000 5G phone with premium specs

Motorola Edge specs

Display size, resolution 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 385 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.36 x 2.8 x 0.37 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 161.6 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.63 oz; 188g
Mobile software Android 10
Camera 64-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephotos), 16-megapixel (macro/ultrawide-angle)
Front-facing camera 25-megapixel
Video capture 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Storage 128GB
RAM 10GB
Expandable storage Up to 1TB
Battery 4,500 mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen
Connector USB-C
Headphone jack Yes
Special features 5G enabled. 90Hz refresh rate, 18W Turbo Charging
Price off-contract (USD) $700
Price (GBP) £549