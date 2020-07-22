Motorola Edge 5G phone gets $200 discount on preorder

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Motorola Edge is close to the home stretch.

Unveiled in April, the phone is due to be released in the US on July 31 when it will set you back $700. (It's £549 in the UK.) Starting Wednesday, however, the unlocked Motorola Edge is available to preorder for $500. You can buy the unlocked Edge on the , as well as at and .

With the launch of the Motorola Edge series in May, Motorola took a giant step forward in the premium phone market after years of cultivating a brand known for budget and midrange handsets. Both phones join the foldable Motorola Razr as premium offerings from the Chicago-cased company, which is a subsidiary of Lenovo. But whereas the Razr was criticized for its middle-of-the-road tech, the Edge and Edge Plus are brimming with cutting-edge specs that rival Samsung, OnePlus and Apple.

The Motorola Edge, which was launched alongside the pricer Edge Plus, has a 6.7-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor. It comes with 10GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with up to 1TB of expandable storage. For more details, take a look at our specs chart below.

