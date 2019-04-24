The Moto G6 hits an all-time low: $140

Josh Miller/CNET

Sure, we'd all love to have a $1,000 iPhone or Galaxy, but the reality is most of us have to make do with something more budget-friendly.

Thankfully, some budget phones are so good, you don't feel like you're giving up much at all. Case in point: The Motorola Moto G6, which CNET dubbed "a sublime value" at $249.

It just got, er, sublimer: For a limited time, Amazon Prime subscribers can get the unlocked Motorola Moto G6 for $139.99 shipped. That's for the 32GB model; you can get it with 64GB for just $159.99.

The Moto G6 arrived last year to widespread acclaim, offering such unexpected features as a 5.7-inch screen, dual rear cameras (with some pretty decent portrait modes), a fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot. You'll definitely want to read CNET's Moto G6 review to get the full scoop on performance and such.

Because the phone is unlocked, contract-free and compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks, you can take it to pretty much any carrier.

I'll throw in a plug for Cricket, my chosen provider for the last several years. It taps AT&T's towers and has a 5GB LTE plan for $35 per month with autopay.

The G6 was already an excellent buy at $249. If you're in the market for a new phone that has a lot of the acumen of models costing twice as much, give this a look.

Your thoughts?

Originally published on Nov. 8, 2018.

Update, April 24: New pricing and availability information.

