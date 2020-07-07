The Moto G 5G Plus proves that 5G phones don't have to be expensive

There is one quality nearly all 5G phones have in common: They are expensive. It will cost you at minimum $999 to buy a Motorola Edge Plus or one of the phones from the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. Depending on the carrier, the OnePlus 8 and LG V60 are slightly less expensive ranging from $700 up to $900 respectively. And who knows how much Apple will charge for its heavily rumored iPhone 12 that is expected to have 5G. So it's an absolute surprise to see Motorola launch the Moto G 5G Plus, a truly affordable 5G phone.
Motorola is no stranger to budget phones launching four new Moto phones in 2020 that cost between $150 and $300. Motorola is also no stranger to 5G. In 2018, its Moto Z3 along with a separately sold 5G Moto Mod was the first official 5G phone. And last year, the company offered the Moto Z4 and the 5G mod for only $500 as a bundle.
The new Moto G 5G Plus is built from the ground up to support 5G. It is now available in Europe for €349 (4GB RAM and 64GB of storage) and €399 (6GB RAM and 128GB). It will be released in the US later this year for under $500.
The Moto G 5G Plus packs support for sub-6 5G putting it in direct competition with the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 and still unreleased Motorola Edge. The 5G Plus also has a 6.7-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (no word if it's an LCD or OLED). It has NFC and packs a 5,000mAh battery just like the excellent Moto G Power and Motorola Edge Plus. It has a Snapdragon 765 5G processor which is the same one found in the upcoming Motorola Edge.
The Moto G 5G Plus has many cameras. There are two selfie cameras on the front nestled like a vampire bite in the display. One has a wide angle lens, the other has an ultrawide-angle lens. On the back are three cameras. The 48-megapixel main camera uses pixel binning to create 12-megapixel photos. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor.
Take a closer look at the Moto G 5G Plus specs and how they compare to other 5G phones available today.
Motorola Moto G 5G Plus specs vs. Motorola Edge, OnePlus 8, LG V60, Samsung Galaxy S20
|Motorola Moto G 5G Plus
|Motorola Edge
|OnePlus 8
|LG V60 ThinQ 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Display size, resolution
|6.7-inch FHD
|6.7-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
|6.55-inch AMOLED; 1,080x2,400 pixels
|6.8-inch OLED; 2,460 x 1,080 pixels
|6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,200 x 1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|NA
|NA
|402ppi
|395ppi
|563ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.61 x 2.91 x 0.35 in
|6.36 x 2.8 x 0.37 in
|6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 in
|6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 in
|2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|168 x 74 x 9mm
|161.6 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm
|160 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm
|169.3 x 77.6 x 8.79mm
|69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.63 oz; 188g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|6.35 oz; 180g
|7.72 oz; 218g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera
|48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro)
|64-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephotos), 16-megapixel (macro/ultrawide-angle)
|48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro)
|64-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide-angle), time-of-flight camera
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|Front-facing camera
|16-megapixel, 8 megapixel
|25-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|10-megapixel (standard)
|10-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|8K
|8K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|128GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB, 6GB
|10GB
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|12GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 1TB
|Up to 1TB
|No
|2TB
|Up to 1TB
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|4,500mAh
|4,300mAh
|5,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled, 90Hz refresh rate, 20W Turbo Power charging
|5G enabled. 90Hz refresh rate, 18W Turbo Charging
|5G enabled; Warp Charge; 90Hz refresh rate
|5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Fast Charging 4.0
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBD
|$699
|$699 (8GB RAM/128GB), $799 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|$800 (without Dual Screen case); $900-$950 (with)
|$999
Discuss: The Moto G 5G Plus proves that 5G phones don't have to be expensive
