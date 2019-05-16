The most popular grilling products on Amazon

Not sure which air fryer, cast iron skillet or, since it's finally warming up, grilling products to buy? There's no better way to do some quick research than cruising Amazon's most popular kitchen tools. I learned this the hard way when I decided to shop for grill accessories without reading any online reviews. Drunk on a craving for perfectly grilled chicken kebabs, I went to my local hardware store and grabbed a bunch of random stuff that would help me satiate my need for something cooked over an open flame.

Flash-forward to that afternoon: My then-partner attempted to light our new charcoal grill and burnt off half of his left eyebrow in the process. We'd fallen victim to low-quality barbecue tools and not even our matching his-and-hers "Licensed to Grill" novelty aprons could shield us from buyer's remorse.

Read more: The best gas grills of 2019.

While facial hair eventually grows back, the same can't be said about the money spent on subpar products. Whether you're a certified grill master or a timid novice, the lesson here is: Do your research. One way to go about this is to hop on Amazon and see what's working for everyone else. Below you'll find some of Amazon's top-rated grilling products that are made to keep your eyebrows intact and turn out some seriously delicious chicken (or whatever you're in the mood for).

These products and services are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Weber Spirit II E-310 LP Gas Grill Chris Monroe/CNET It's easy to see why this Weber Grill is a best-seller at Amazon. Customers seem to love it because it's incredibly reliable. It heats quickly and maintains an even temperature, allowing for efficient, flavorful grilling. People also really dig the reversible cooking grates. The thin side of the cooking grate is ideal for delicate food such as fish and shrimp, while the wider side creates perfect sear marks. It also has an "infinity ignition" feature which ensures your grill lights every time on the first try. With some grills costing thousands of dollars, this Weber model has everything you look for in an outdoor cooking experience at a reasonable price. Including handy, space-saving features like a foldable side table and integrated hooks for your grilling tools. $449 at Amazon

Weber Q2200 Gas Grill Wayfair This Weber grill is proof that good things come in small packages. While you won't be able to grill steaks for a family of six, this propane BBQ grill is perfect for apartment and condo dwellers or anyone with limited outdoor space. It has an electric ignition, a grilling surface of 280 square inches and 12,000 BTUs. If that means nothing to you, just know that it's easy to use and cooks your meat evenly, all while fitting perfectly on a tiny condo balcony. The folding work tables are also super handy and great for saving space. Weighing in at 44 pounds, this grill can join you on the road for your next cookout or camping trip. If you'd like to make things official, a portable cart is sold separately. $269 at Amazon

Dragonn Premium Set of 12-inch and 9-inch Stainless-Steel Locking Kitchen Tongs Amazon There's no greater sorrow than reaching for a perfectly grilled steak only to lose your grip and see it fall to an untimely death. If you're hoping to avoid that scenario, these best-selling Dragonn locking kitchen tongs are for you. With over 1,500 five star customer reviews, this pair of brushed stainless steel tongs have non-slip handles and cushioned thumb rests. The gently raised edges provide the perfect grip to help ensure your food arrives on your plate, not the floor. If you need a complete set of grilling tools, make sure you check out this 16-piece Home-Complete Grill Tool Set which includes all of the essentials in one stylish aluminum case. $12 at Amazon

Urban Accents Butcher Shop Gourmet Grilling Spice Rub Gift Set Amazon Cover all of your bases with this three-pack "Butcher Shop" gourmet spice rub set from Chicago-based company Urban Accents. Inspired by the world's capitals of grilling, the collection includes: Chicago Steak & Chop (a blend of sea salt, pepper, garlic and red pepper that's ideal for seasoning beef, pork and portobello mushroom); Kansas City Classic Rub (a sweet and spicy combo made with brown sugar, ancho, chipotle and allspice to add some sweet heat to ribs and pork chops) and Argentina Steak Rub (a unique chimichurri-inspired blend of red pepper, oregano, sea salt and citrus that works with both chicken and steak). $22 at Amazon

Primal Kitchen 3 Pack Organic and Unsweetened Barbecue & Steak Sauce Primal Kitchen Amazon's best-selling barbecue sauce is also USDA Organic and Whole30-approved. It's paleo-, primal- and keto-friendly. Available in a three pack, the collection includes a sugar-free steak sauce, a classic BBQ sauce and a golden BBQ sauce. The two barbecue sauces are free of corn syrup, agave, honey, dates, maple syrup or cane sugar -- making them ideal for anyone who is trying to stay on the low end of the glycemic index without sacrificing flavor. $35 at Amazon

Weber Grill Marinade Black Peppercorn Amazon Hailed as the OG of marinades, this savory blend of crushed black peppercorn, onion and other seasonings does wonders for steaks and pork chops. Recommended for grilling, broiling or even pan frying, this go-to marinade will season and tenderize your meat in minutes. As one reviewer says, "once you try it, you'll never grill a steak without it." $8 at Amazon

Grill Beast 304 Stainless Steel Meat Injector Kit Amazon Why soak your meat in marinade when you can inject it? Over 1,600 Amazon customers agree that this stainless steel meat injector is the ultimate tool for intensifying the flavor of brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, goose, duck and anything else you want to throw on the grill. What makes this device so great is that it's ultra sturdy and comes with three different sizes of needles that are sharp enough to puncture even the toughest and thickest of cuts. The Grill Beast comes with an instructional e-book, a lifetime warranty and a 100% money-back guarantee (just in case you decide injecting meat isn't really your scene). $30 at Amazon

Habor Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon One Amazon reviewer put it best: "If you're going to be serving $80 worth of great meat, invest a few bucks to help you determine when it's perfectly done." At under $10 this digital meat thermometer will ensure that your food is cooked at the correct temperature every single time. Not only does this thermometer provide ultra-fast readings within 4 to 6 seconds, it also has an extra long 4.7 inches probe so you never have to worry about burning your fingers while testing your food. $9 at Amazon

Grillaholics Grill Basket Grillaholics Let's face it, everything tastes better on a grill -- including your favorite veggies. This best-selling stainless steel grill basket is designed for grilling vegetables and other delicate items like shrimp or diced meat that are prone to slipping through the grate. The holes on this roomy grill pan allow heat and smoke to pass through and cook your food evenly, while the sturdy side-handles make it easy to pull on and off the grill. Use on gas, charcoal, infrared and electric grills. It's also dishwasher-safe, which makes for easy cleanup after your meal is complete. $22 at Amazon

Image Magnetic Ultra-Bright Barbecue Grill Light Amazon Grilling in insufficient light can lead to culinary disasters like burnt steak and undercooked chicken breasts that may make your guests wish they'd just hit up Five Guys instead. This pair of barbecue lights attach easily to your grill with a magnetic base. Made of durable aluminum alloy, these adjustable LED lights are designed to withstand extreme heat no matter how close they get to the grill. Try them once and you'll see the light. Literally. $15 at Amazon

GrillArt Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon Anyone who has tried to clean a dirty grill knows that the right brush makes all the difference. This GrillArt brush and scraper is actually three tools in one. There's a woven metal brush, a scraper and a serrated edge that's designed to get into those hard-to-reach areas and remove debris with precision. The sturdy ergonomic handle protects your hands from the hot grill while you scrub away stubborn charred food with ease. $17 at Amazon

Hudson Durable Goods Professional Grade Chef Apron for Kitchen, BBQ and Grill Amazon No one enjoys grease splatters. Cook all day and night in style with this professional-grade chef's apron made from heavyweight, breathable cotton. Designed with large front pockets, this stylish yet incredibly functional apron also includes a quick-access cell phone pocket on the chest, which makes checking recipes on the go a breeze. Even if you're a beginner home chef, this apron will have you feeling like a pro. $30 at Amazon

This story was written by Simone Paget.