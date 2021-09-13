The most eye-catching looks from the 2021 Met Gala

Stars have began arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala. Dressing to the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," some of Hollywood's biggest names have donned extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the charity event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vogue is hosting a livestream of the event, hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. Palmer and Glazer are greeting guests as they arrive on the grand steps of the Met and are providing commentary on the many bold ensembles. Here are some of those standout looks.
New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney gave a nod to the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution asserting that someone's legal rights shouldn't be determined by their sex.
Actor Timothée Chalamet, one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, showed up in a white ensemble featuring a slick white jacket, slouchy pants and beige high-top Converse.
Another event co-chair, poet Amanda Gorman, arrived in a dazzling blue dress and matching strappy heels.
Singer -songwriter Billie Eilish, yet another co-chair, looked stunning in a flowy dress with a massive train.
Actor Dan Levy flaunted an eye-catching, puffy sleeve top with matching pants and studded black boots.
Singer-songwriter Leon Bridges paid homage to the south with a blue fringe look and cowboy hat.