The most eye-catching looks from the 2021 Met Gala

Getty Images

Stars have began arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala. Dressing to the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," some of Hollywood's biggest names have donned extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the charity event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vogue is hosting a livestream of the event, hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. Palmer and Glazer are greeting guests as they arrive on the grand steps of the Met and are providing commentary on the many bold ensembles. Here are some of those standout looks.

She dazzles! @KekePalmer is a vision of gold on the 2021 #MetGala red carpet. ✨ #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/gsGNpOWKAd — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney gave a nod to the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution asserting that someone's legal rights shouldn't be determined by their sex.

New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney pays tribute to the ERA on the #MetGala red carpet. 🗳 #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/WNTfKn9Hic — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Actor Timothée Chalamet, one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, showed up in a white ensemble featuring a slick white jacket, slouchy pants and beige high-top Converse.

Timothée! The one and only. The #MetGala Co-Chair sports his Monday best as he enters The Met. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/17X9MkSHKj — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Another event co-chair, poet Amanda Gorman, arrived in a dazzling blue dress and matching strappy heels.

How do we love this look? Let us count the ways! #MetGala Co-Chair @TheAmandaGorman is pure poetry as she graces the red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/3IGtOsL2w4 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Singer -songwriter Billie Eilish, yet another co-chair, looked stunning in a flowy dress with a massive train.

Getty Images

Actor Dan Levy flaunted an eye-catching, puffy sleeve top with matching pants and studded black boots.

Omg Daniel! 😍 @danjlevy is a work of art on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/WpDwunS5EK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Singer-songwriter Leon Bridges paid homage to the south with a blue fringe look and cowboy hat.