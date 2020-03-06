CNET también está disponible en español.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All arrives on Hulu

The docu-series is based on the book of the same title. The subject? A man who believes his father was the Zodiac Killer.

The show is on Hulu thanks to Disney's new FX plan.

 FX

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new in online streaming. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE is putting on its annual Elimination Chamber special event on its WWE Network. Why does this matter? This is the last big event before WrestleMania (well, outside of NXT TakeOver). Find out all about Sunday's Elimination Chamber right here

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Go to some dark places

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free!

