Lofree

In my tenure as the Cheapskate, I've seen a lot of Bluetooth speakers. Big ones, small ones, cute ones, stylish ones. But this one? This one makes my heart go pitter-pat.

StackSocial has the Lofree QTV portable wireless speaker in your choice of colors for $99 shipped. Amazon charges $119 (and $129 for the red one!). Take note that it may take up to two weeks to arrive.

I mean, look at it! It looks like a little vintage TV. And the screen actually lights up and does stuff, like show the time or, if you're listening to music, a record player. It even displays a quick blast of static when you switch modes!

The top dial is actually a functional dial, too: It controls the volume, except when you're setting the time, a timer or an alarm, in which case it's used to adjust the numbers.

Speaking of that stuff, yep: You can set a timer if you want to use the QTV as, say, a kitchen companion, but it also has two customizable alarm options if it's headed to the bedroom. Customizable how? You can actually record your voice or a snippet of music or the like to use as the sound.

Perhaps my favorite thing of all: When a timer is active, you can press down the antenna to pause it. The antenna! (It actually has another, hidden, feature as well, but I won't spoil that surprise.)

Sorry for all the gushing, but I'm a total sucker for stuff like this. I haven't tried one myself, so I can't speak to the loudness or quality of the speaker. I will say that the QTV is pretty small -- like, fits-in-the-palm-of-your-hand small.

But it's unique, totally adorable and surprisingly versatile. Mostly I'd like to redecorate my entire kitchen around it.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: I like it when a thing that looks like an ordinary thing can do other, surprising, things.

Take, for example, this pen: It's also a phone stand, a capacitive stylus and a screen cleaner. That's four, four, four functions in one. And useful functions at that!

Ace Teah

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Ace Teah 4-in-1 pen 7-pack for $6.99 with promo code BD5CID6Y.

The pack includes assorted metallic colors, all of them quite nice. The pen itself is more comfortable than your average Bic because it has a thicker barrel, and the little holder at the top is fantastic for propping up your phone or even a tablet (provided it's not in a thick case, in which case it probably won't fit). Indeed, I keep a few of these scattered around the house so I always have a way to read or watch video hands-free.

Great gift, too. Now, if only I could get a stapler that's also a flashlight, a Bluetooth speaker and a hot-fudge dispenser.

Giveaway! Say, do you have $7,000 to spare? Me neither. I guess that means no LG W7 65-inch OLED TV for us.

Except, hang on -- CNET is giving away an LG W7 65-inch OLED TV?! Sign me up! Dang, I'm not allowed -- but you are! Enter now for your chance to win this drool-worthy ultrathin marvel. (How ultrathin? Try 0.15 inch. For real. Read about it here.)

The giveaway ends Aug. 31, so you've got time to get as many as 14 entries in (by filling out a form and engaging in a little social-media sharing). And if you win, hey, I'll bring the popcorn, know what I'm saying? (Can we watch season 2 of Ozark?)

