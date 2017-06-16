Yes, it's true: "Minority Report" is 15 years old.
From the transparent displays to gesture controlled user interfaces to the ubiquitous iris security scans, the 2002 Steven Spielberg flick -- set in the year 2054 -- is still a benchmark of sorts for what "the future" is supposed to look like.
But how about the jet packs? And the wall-climbing cars? And the fact that no one seems to have smartphones?
Jeff, Scott Stein and John Falcone break down everything that's right -- and so wrong -- about the Tom Cruise thriller.
The 'Minority Report' future, 15 years later (podcast)
