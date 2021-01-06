The Midnight Sky star Tiffany Boone benefited from George Clooney's space film expertise

Philippe Antonello/Netflix

The Netflix film The Midnight Sky takes place in a future where the survival of the human race is at stake. Based on the book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the sci-fi drama was directed by and stars George Clooney. After a mysterious and catastrophic event on Earth, Clooney's character desperately tries to make contact with astronauts marooned in space played by David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler and Tiffany Boone. He warns them not to come back to the dying planet.

Boone who plays Maya Peters, was my guest on CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and discussed working with Clooney and how his impressive space film resume helped during filming The Midnight Sky.

"It's great to work with an actor who's a director because they speak the same language, and they understand where you're coming from," said Boone. "George is the most laid back director I've ever worked with. And since he's done so many space movies, he knew exactly what to do. He knew how hard it is to move slowly and pretend there's no gravity while you're still speaking at a normal pace. He had so many secrets that he shared with us to make it a little easier."

The Midnight Sky debuted on Christmas day and Netflix projects it's on track to be watched by 72 million accounts within its first four weeks. Getting to play an astronaut was only one of Boone's accomplishments in 2020. She also played Roxy Jones on the Amazon series Hunters which also stars Al Pacino. She also portrayed a younger version of Kerry Washington's character on the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. Interestingly enough her scenes were opposite AnnaSophia Robb who was recently on I'm So Obsessed.

During our conversation, Boone discusses all of her 2020 projects as well as her time on the show The Chi and why she decided to leave the series. Our interview was recorded in October while Boone was in Australia filming the Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Listen to my entire conversation with Boone on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can watch The Midnight Sky on Netflix.