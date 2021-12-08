The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max: How to watch Keanu's comeback

Warner Bros

Welcome to the Matrix... again. The Matrix Resurrections steps back inside the iconic sci-fi series, two decades after Keanu Reeves and the Wachowskis blew our minds with an era-defining explosion of action, pioneering effects and brain-melting ideas.

Original writer and director Lana Wachowski takes charge of this long-awaited sequel, returning to the series that began with The Matrix in 1999 and followed up with two sequels. Originally scheduled for May 2021, The Matrix 4 comes out in December both in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max.

Read on for for details on the release date, cast and how to stream.

When and where can I watch The Matrix Resurrections?

The Matrix 4 is in theaters Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now.

Bear in mind that the pandemic is far from over, and as the omicron variant threatens, you will need to make an informed decision about visiting theaters. Be sure to check guidance and restrictions in your local area. If you prefer, you can watch the film at home.

Is The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max?

The Matrix Resurrections streams on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. As with all HBO Max simultaneous releases, also known as day-and-date releases, it will be available for one month only, which means you can watch it online throughout the holidays and into the new year up until Jan. 22. After that will come the home entertainment release, first to rent or buy from video-on-demand platforms and later on Blu-ray and DVD physical disc. Once those are out of the way, the movie will eventually return to HBO Max.

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max costs $15 a month without advertising (you need the ad-free streaming plan to watch big new blockbusters like this one on release day). And no, unlike with the Disney Plus Premier Access fee, you don't have to pay extra on top of your subscription to watch the film.

Who's in the cast?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return from the original Matrix films. Other returning stars include Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt, but sadly no Laurence Fishburne. Newcomers include Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.

What about the trailers?

If you want to avoid spoilers, you might want to swerve past these trailers. But if you want a taste of what's in store, these videos glimpse the new Matrix.

The first full trailer was released in September and teased some iconic imagery as Neo struggled to live in an eerily normal world.

This is the second full trailer, released in December.

Here's another trailer, which leans into memories of the earlier films' iconic imagery.

What's the plot about?

You have to go down that rabbit hole for yourself...