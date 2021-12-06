The Matrix Resurrections new trailer hints at movie's awesome action

Warner Bros

Ahead of its premiere later this month, The Matrix Resurrections got a new trailer on Monday, showing off some of the action to come in the fourth Matrix film.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. It continues the cyberpunk story kicked off in the beloved 1999 original and its two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

In the new trailer, we're once again following Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity as they fight for each other.

"She believed in me," Neo says over shots of him and Trinity amid some explosive action. "It's my turn to believe in her."

Also Monday, Epic Games released a pre-download for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The movie also brings back Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt from the original trilogy. Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff are new to the franchise.

It's directed by Lana Wachowski, but her sister Lilly Wachowski (who co-directed the original trilogy) didn't return because she's taking a break from the movie industry.

Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections went on sale on Monday.