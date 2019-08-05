Warner Bros.

The Keanu Reeves lovefest continues as the movie that shook sci-fi cinema slow-motion battles its way back into theaters for its 20th anniversary.

The Matrix came out in 1999 and blew our collective minds with special effects that had never been seen before. Reeves playing Neo, twisted, kicked and dodged his way through some epic action scenes.

The remastered movie will return to theaters in the US for one week starting on Aug. 30. The Matrix will only show in AMC Dolby Cinema locations across the country. Tickets are on sale though AMC online.

Dolby released a hype video promoting the anniversary showings.

We already know 2019 is the Year of Keanu. He's dropping cameos like they're hot, kicking butt as John Wick, popping up in Toy Story 4 and starring in a video game.

Now Reeves will get to do a victory lap as The Matrix goes big once again. Even after 20 years, it's still a thing of wonder.