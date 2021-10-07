The Matrix cast remember The Matrix ahead of The Matrix Resurrections

"The Matrix changed my life..." Apparently Keanu Reeves hears that a lot. A new video featurette promoting the long-awaited Matrix 4 sequel -- officially titled The Matrix Resurrections -- sees the cast of the original film reflect on the experience, while newcomers to the series gush about the impact it had on the world.

The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters Dec. 22, 2021 and will premiere on streaming service HBO Max in the US that same day. The fourth in the series comes 22 years after the original (18 years after the last sequel) and reunites original director Lana Wachowski with old hands Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.

They're joined by new faces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jonathan Groff (who apparently can't remember life before The Matrix).

The new video, The Matrix "Legacy" Sizzle, shows the stars discussing the philosophy of the "magical, mythological" world of the Matrix movies, as well as its impact on popular culture. They highlight how line from the movie seeped into our brains to this day, like "a glitch in the Matrix" and, er, "red pill".

The video features clips from all three previous films, including the much-maligned sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Which suggests, at least in marketing materials, that the new film won't try to pretend they never happened.