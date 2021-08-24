The Matrix 4's official new title has been revealed

Warner Bros. Pictures

At CinemaCon this Tuesday, Warner Bros. finally revealed footage of The Matrix 4 in action, and also unveiled its new, official title.

It's no longer called The Matrix 4, it's called The Matrix Resurrections.

Unfortunately, footage from The Matrix Resurrections isn't available to watch online. A few outlets including Gizmodo and Deadline watched the footage at the CinemaCon event, which reportedly features Keanu Reeves' character Neo talking to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Later, Neo comes across Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity in a cafe, asking "Have we met?" Fans of the movie series, which made its debut in March 1999, will be well aware that these characters have -- of course -- met. Almost certainly this is part of some broader setup.

According to those who saw the footage, the action-packed sequences are back with a renewed energy alongside the stylish cinematography and camera work that defined the originals.

Directed by Lana Wachowski (her sister Lilly Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy, is taking an extended break from the entertainment industry), The Matrix Resurrections will also star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff, among others.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.